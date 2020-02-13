Following is the tentative agenda for a Independent School District 194 Board of Education work session at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Ames Arena Parking Lot Update

b. Levy Project Updates

c. School Buildings Long Range Plan

d. Policy Review: Policy 213, Board of Education Committees; Policy 503, Student Attendance; Policy 808,

Service Animals

e. Discussion Regarding Meeting Locations

f. Discuss Office of Treasurer

3. Adjournment

