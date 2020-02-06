Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Lakeville City Hall.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers / Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Budget Update FY21

5. Recommended Actions

a. General Obligation School Building and Facility Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020A

b. Resolution Limiting Open Enrollment

c. School Board Recognition Week Feb 17 - 21

d. School Bus Driver Appreciation Week Feb 24 - 28

e. Election of Officer - Treasurer

6. Additions to Agenda

7. Information

a. Superintendent’s Report

b. Board Members Reports

8. Adjournment

