Residents attended the Farmington District 192 Community Forum to discuss the qualities desired for a new district superintendent held in the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Farmington High School.
Farmington District 192 Independent School Board aims to gain a wide range of perspectives in the search for a new superintendent.
Residents can take a brief online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Search192.
Farmington Area Public Schools is currently accepting superintendent applications. The deadline is March 20, 2020. All applicants will be evaluated and candidates who fit the district’s identified attributes will be interviewed by the school board and advisory committee.
Interviews are expected to take place in mid-April with a final selection to be completed by the end of April.
Anyone with questions about the process or who want to give input, contact the superintendent’s office at 651-463-5013.
