District 196 logo
Buy Now

Plan to be available by March 27

Though schools are closed due to COVID-19, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District educators have been planning for students to continue their work through “distance learning.”

Superintendent Mary Kreger said in a March 19 message to community partners and legislators the ability to have “meaningful distance learning” is possible because of the one-to-one digital device program for students in fourth through 12th grades.

“Students in grades K-3 will have a variety of online and offline learning opportunities, and we are working to secure a device for each family. Our schools are working with the Technology Department to provide hot spots for students without internet access,” she said.

The district also provided information about how families could access free internet at home through different providers at district196.org/about/coronavirus.

Kreger said the district’s distance learning plan will be available on the district’s website by Friday, March 27.

“Our teachers and support staff are working creatively to develop engaging instruction for students,” she said.

In the meantime, several schools have posted ideas for education activities students can do a home, videos of teachers demonstrating exercises, music lessons and more on Facebook to encourage learning to continue while schools have been closed since March 16.

Kreger said many teachers and other district staff have been working from home and those working in school buildings are adhering to social distancing protocol. The superintendent’s cabinet has met multiple times daily at the district office or via video conference.

Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.

Tags

Load comments