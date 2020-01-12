District 57 state lawmakers are inviting residents to a pre-session town hall meeting on Jan. 27.
The event is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Falcon Ridge Middle School, 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley. Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley; District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and District 57B Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, plan to be in attendance, according to a Jan. 6 post on Clausen’s Facebook page.
