Three District 57 state lawmakers are hosting a town hall meeting in Apple Valley this month before the next legislative session begins Feb. 11.

Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley; District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and District 57B Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, are hosting the meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Falcon Ridge Middle School, 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road.

Robert Bierman
Greg Clausen




John Huot

“Town hall meetings are an opportunity for constituents to ask questions about the ongoing legislative process and voice their concerns. This meeting will be particularly important because Jan. 27 is only two weeks away from the beginning of the 2020 legislative session,” according to a news release.

Residents with questions regarding the town hall meetings can contact Clausen’s office at 651-296-4120 or through email at sen.greg.clausen@senate.mn.

