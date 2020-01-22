Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District high schools qualified 167 students to compete at state business conferences that will be held in March.
The Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) qualifying event was Jan. 10 in St. Paul and 123 students from Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools qualified for the state conference, which will be held March 1-3 in Minneapolis. The Business Professionals of America (BPA) qualifying competition was Jan. 9 in White Bear Lake and 44 students from Eagan and Eastview high schools qualified for the state conference, which will be held March 5-7 in Minneapolis.
DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. The organization helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management and other business areas through a variety of activities and competitions.
The 12 DECA state qualifiers from Apple Valley High are Talia Bergerson, Sophia Bothof, Elliot Ewald, Brooke Kierzek, Greta Kos, Grace Lankas, Molly Mueller, Jenna Nyblom, Caleb Scott, Sophia Sibell, Mason Trocke and Violet Wilson.
The 13 DECA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Kensington Alexander, Akul Athmaram, Safiyyah Aziz, Lucille Carter, Anushka Chakrabarty, Emma Ehrnreiter, Isaac Finley, Nils Kappel, Ria Koppikar, Noah Landwer, Brandon Schaaf, Roscoe Torbenson and Amen Wakjira.
The 98 DECA state qualifiers from Rosemount High are Maizie Anderson, Devin Anderson, Amelia Atkinson, Benjamin Baiel, Kathryn Barrett, Niklas Barrett, Lauren Bauer, Myah Bauman, Theodore Bellrichard, Zara Bennett, Jaden Berger, Joshua Bertrand, Aashish Bharath, Nathan Boucher, Mya Bowser, Mary Busse, Jacob Cave, Mohamad Chouman, Gabriella Cohan, Ashley Cridlebaugh, Zaid Dameh, Adam DeGrote, Emma Dekruif, Emma Dewitt, Emma Duchscherer, Claire Dupuis, Katelyn Dwyer, Taylor Ellison, Gabrielle Ericksen, Ben Fjeld, Grace Frovik, Olivia Gernandt, Alexander Gilley, Josephine Greener, Jack Griffith, Sofia Hammel, Paige Haroldson, Emma Haroldson, Treyton Hellman, Keegan Henning, Gavin Henning, Joshua Hernandez, Isabel Hinz, Preethi Hosamane, Melissa Huntley, Lauren Jacobson, Lydia Jacobson, Annika Janssen, Jenna Johnson, Mason Kalbler, Jacob Kenninger, Sajid Khan, Blake Kroth, Tyson Lemaniak, Colby Lentz, Brady Leuth. Emma Linnett, Scarlet Locke, Savannah McDevitt, Joseph McNeil, Sofia Notch, Jeffrey Oliver, Gabrielle Opdyke, Virinch Pandari, Olivia Passeri, Emily Pavelka, Jacob Peterson, Emma Pouncil, Felix Prose, Conor Quinn, Sonya Ramesh, Luke Rexing, Nyah Rudd, Elisha Sanchez, Katelynn Scholl, Isabelle Seepersaud, Xavier Sell, Alan Shanks, Akash Shiri, Ariahna Steenberg, Sreeya Talatam, Sreeman Talatam Owen Tonn, Meghan Troshinsky, Paulina Uitdenbogerd, Nicolas Valiente, Brandon Vanwinkle, Lauren Walrath, Hope Wanken, Ava Webster, Reilly Werkhoven, Claire Westman, Ava Williams, Brockton Winkler, Megan Winterberry, Jonathan Wise, Rosella Zaske and Jake Zimmer.
BPA is a cocurricular organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.
The 23 BPA state qualifiers from Eagan High are Joshua Bergman, Rishabh Bhattacharya, Melissa Brotzman, Braeden Brown, Carson Corum, Amanda Ferlita, Prasithan Ganeshkumar, Taylor Grebin, Matt Humphrey, Arush Iyer, Shireen Jafferi, Ankitha Kumar, Eric Li, Max Meekin, Ibby Miyanoorwala, Sebastian Moreno Ahumada, Sriram Nutulapati, Sreya Rampalli, Lawrence Salonga, Alec Stowell, Donald Thai, Timothy Tu and Elle Woog.
The 21 BPA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Hanna Anderson, Akul Athmaram, Ruchitha Bogireddi, Brianna Cairns, Sam Cairns, Tim Daley Kayla Doyle, Nathaniel Getman, Koby Hagen, Allison Huberty, Tarun Kota, Will Leach, Max Leach, Nicole Lewis, Melissa Loomis, Yongwen Mei, Darby O’Neil, Joshua Schaefer, Kenley Smith, Roscoe Torbenson and Natalie Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.