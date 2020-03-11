The four-year graduation rate for District 196 high schools increased to 91.2 percent in 2019 compared to 83.7 percent statewide, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education on March 5.
Of the 2,165 District 196 seniors included in the 2019 graduation data, 1,974 or 91.2 percent graduated in four years. That is 0.7 percent higher than the district’s four-year graduation rate of 90.5 percent in 2018, while the statewide graduation rate increased by 0.5 percent. Of the District 196 students who did not graduate in 2019, 5.6 percent are continuing school, 1.9 percent dropped out and the graduation status of the remaining 1.3 percent is unknown because they may have moved out of the district.
The state’s goal by 2020 is for school districts to have a graduation rate of at least 90 percent for all students, with no student group below 85 percent graduating in four years. In 2019, District 196 met the state goal for all students, Asian, black, white, and students of two or more races.
The four-year graduation rates for individual groups of District 196 students in 2019 were as follows:
• 92.3 percent Asian; 87.6 percent statewide;
• 85.2 percent black; 69.9 percent statewide;
• 78.6 percent Hispanic; 69.9 percent statewide;
• 93.7 percent white; 88.7 percent statewide;
• 93.9 percent two or more races; 72.3 percent statewide;
• 75.8 percent English Learner services; 67.2 percent statewide;
• 66.0 percent special education services; 63.0 percent statewide, and
• 80.6 percent free or reduced-price school meals; 71.0 percent statewide.
Graduation rates for American Indian/Alaskan Native were not reported for District 196 because there were fewer than 10 students in the group. Statewide, the graduation rate for American Indian/Alaskan Native students was 50.8 percent.
The overall graduation rates for District 196 high schools and graduation programs in 2019 were as follows:
• Apple Valley 90.1 percent, up 1.3 percent from 2018;
• Eagan 94.2 percent, down 1.2 percent
• Eastview 95.2 percent, up 0.1 percent
• Rosemount 92.8 percent, up 0.4 percent
• School of Environmental Studies 95.1 percent, up 3.8 percent
• Adult Basic Education program 71.8 percent, up 16.5 percent
• Area Learning Center alternative high school program 33.3 percent, up 2.7 percent.
