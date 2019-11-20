The District 196 Foundation held its inaugural fundraiser at the Minnesota Vikings Museum in Eagan on Nov. 15.
Khia Brown, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District director of community education and a foundation ex-officio board member, said just under 200 people attended, which the foundation said it is pleased about.
Many stayed until the end of the program and enjoyed access to the museum. Attendees heard remarks from District 196 Superintendent Mary Kreger and others about the foundation and its three main initiatives: food security, summer reading proficiency and “band for all.” The foundation estimates the event raised about $15,000, Brown said.
