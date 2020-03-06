A Rosemount-Apple Valley Eagan School District elementary teacher is among the educators who have been recently announced as semifinalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Katie Coulson, a fourth grade teacher at Thomas Lake Elementary in Eagan, is one of the 36 teachers who were selected from an initial field of 135 candidates from across the state.

A selection panel of 24 community leaders chose the semifinalists, and will review their portfolios again and video submissions later in March. Ten finalists will be chosen from the group. The current teacher of the year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor May 3 at a banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre, according to a news release.

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools.

