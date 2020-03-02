The District 196 Budget Advisory Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the District Office in Rosemount, 3455 153rd St. W. As always, the public is welcome to attend.
Topics on the March 11 agenda include enrollment projections and year-to-date budget performance.
The Budget Advisory Council advises the District 196 School Board on matters related to finance. The 12-member BAC is made up of nine parents/residents and three district employees, including a teacher, support staff representative and principal representative. The director of finance and operations and three School Board members serve as ex-officio members of the council.
For more information about the Budget Advisory Council, call the office of the director of finance and operations at 651-423-7713.
