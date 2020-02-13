District 196 has added text messaging to the list of ways it communicates with parents and guardians. The texts are delivered via SchoolMessenger, the mass notification service the district uses for phone calls and email messages.
Now through, Friday, Feb. 21, the district is holding an opt-in campaign during which parents/guardians can elect to subscribe to district and school texts. Parents must opt-in to receive text messages by texting “Y” to 67587, and will receive a confirmation message stating that they are registered to receive SchoolMessenger notifications via text. If the sender does not receive a confirmation message or what appears to be an error message, it most likely means that short code texting is not enabled on their wireless plan.
To receive texts, parents must also make sure their cell phone number is included with their child’s contact information in the Infinite Campus student information system. Parents can check this and add the number, if needed, by using their Campus portal account or contacting the office at their child’s school.
All District 196 schools use the same short code to opt in, so parents only need to text Y to 67587 once to receive texts from the district and any school where they have a child enrolled. All text messages will begin by identifying which school is sending the message (e.g. “Msg from SCHOOL ABBREVIATION”).
The district will send texts if school is cancelled or delayed due to weather, or in the event of an emergency. Schools will send texts to remind parents of things like conferences, school events or days when there is no school.
Standard message and data rates may apply. Users can subscribe or unsubscribe any time. To unsubscribe, simply text STOP to 67587, or HELP to request assistance.
