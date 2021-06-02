District 57 legislators Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold a virtual Community Coffee Hour on Saturday, June 5, at 9 a.m. to listen to ideas, answer questions and deliver updates from the Capitol. Community members will meet using the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The meeting can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2QZOvgI with the meeting ID: 979 3257 0491 and passcode: 123288. To access the meeting by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID and password when prompted.
All constituents are invited to attend and bring questions and comments.
