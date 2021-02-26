Reps. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley and John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, and Sen. Greg Clausen will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the 2021 legislative session.

The event will be at 6 p.m. March 2 on Zoom. Questions can be submitted ahead of time at gina.vega@house.mn. Community members can also view the town hall live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RepJohnHuot. To receive call in information for Zoom, RSVP to gina.vega@house.mn.

