Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL – Apple Valley), Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL – Apple Valley, and Rep. John Huot, DFL – Rosemount invite community members to join them for a virtual town hall on Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m.
The legislative leaders will share information about the COVID-19 pandemic and hear questions, feedback, and suggestions from community members via Facebook Live. Community members can submit questions and comments ahead of time to the following link: https://forms.gle/tkEitEscwo96Dgg36.
Go to www.facebook.com/RepJohnHuot to view the Facebook Live event.
