State Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and state Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold a virtual Community Coffee Hour on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The event will be from 9-10 a.m. for Bierman and Clausen listen to ideas, answer questions, and deliver updates from the Capitol with south metro constituents. Community members will meet using the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

The meeting will available at tinyurl.com/1cm3lcko or can be accessed by phone by calling call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID (980 3016 0572) and password (884090) when prompted. All constituents are invited to attend and bring questions and comments.

