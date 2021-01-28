District 57 lawmakers are planning to host virtual coffee hours for constituents.
Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, and Rep. Robert Bierman, 57A, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold a virtual coffee hour Saturday, Jan. 30, to discuss priorities for the 2021 legislative session with their constituents over coffee. The coffee hour will run from 9 to 10 a.m. The virtual event is open to everyone at https://tinyurl.com/yyxwcnfh.
On Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, will hold a Virtual ‘Coffee with John’ event to discuss the 2021 legislative session. Community members are invited to share their ideas and priorities for the session and to ask questions about issues important to them.
The event will be held on the video conferencing platform Zoom (meeting ID: 934 7120 1032; passcode: 501954). To join by telephone, attendees can dial 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID and password when prompted. The town hall is nonpartisan and everyone in the community is welcome. To submit a question in advance, email Huot at rep.john.huot@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.