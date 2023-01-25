District 196 middle school students took two of the top five spots and seven of the 18 special awards at the Regional Future City Competition held Jan. 21 at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.

Sponsored by the National Engineers Week Foundation, Future City is a national, project-based learning experience where middle school students imagine, research, design and build cities of the future that showcase their solutions to a citywide sustainability issue. This year’s theme is Climate Change Challenge. Teams designed a futuristic city that adapts to and mitigates the critical challenges of climate change. Students work as a team with a teacher and engineer mentor to design their virtual city using software and other resources. They also research and write a 1,500-word essay about their city, build a tabletop scale model with recycled materials, develop a project plan and make a presentation to judges at the regional competition. Regional winners represent their region at the national finals held in Washington, D.C. each February.

