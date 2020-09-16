Students in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District returned to school in person and virtually Monday, Sept. 14.
During the summer, the School Board affirmed back to school plans for the district going with a hybrid learning model for a mix of in-person and distance learning. Families also had the option to choose full-time distance learning.
At Parkview Elementary School in Lakeville, students of the District 196 school were welcomed by staff wearing masks and different grades were directed to enter the building at different doors after being dropped off by parents, arriving to school on foot or bicycle and getting off school buses.
Superintendent Mary Kreger praised staff efforts with preparing for the school year and thanked parents for their patience during the Sept. 14 School Board meeting.
“In District 196, we’re focused on seed change in the areas of safety, equity and achievement. The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the importance of schools in our society. Its many challenges also provide opportunity for us to think differently about ways that we can and will improve educational outcomes for all students this year, and well beyond the pandemic,” she said.
