Three seats are open
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 voters have several candidates on the ballot to choose from for the 2021 School Board race.
Sixteen names are on the ballot, though only 13 of those candidates are still actively campaigning and running for one of three open seats.
The 13 candidates in alphabetical order are Kyle Anderson, Craig Angrimson, Loren Jay Balazs, Kim Bauer, Art Coulson, Kayla Hauser, Curtis Henry, Derek J. Kottke, Teresa A. Maki, Sakawdin Mohamed, Jacob Mark Rylander, John Schaefer, Jessica Turner and Bianca Virnig.
The terms of Angrimson, Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The new terms for all three at-large positions run from January 2022 to January 2026. Roseen did not file to seek re-election.
Candidates Rebecca Gierok, Jessica Turner and Kaia Zeigler all announced they were withdrawing from the race. Their names will still appear on the ballot. The initial candidate filing period ended Aug. 10, and candidates had until 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to withdraw their candidacy so their name would not appear on the ballot.
Residents can find more information about the candidates in Q&As published by the newspaper in the Aug. 27, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 editions of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune and online at sunthisweek.com.
Voters can cast their ballot on Election Day at their designated school district polling place or through early in-person voting during the week before Election Day. Early in-person voting began Oct. 26 and will be offered through Monday, Nov. 1, each business day during regular office hours at the District Office in Rosemount (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1), as well as at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings, 1590 Highway 55 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1).
Residents can go to mnvotes.org to register to vote online, view a sample ballot and find their polling location.
The following is a list of the school district’s polling locations.
Apple Valley
• Precinct 3 – Combined polling place for Precincts 1-4: Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road
• Precinct 4 – Combined polling place for Precincts 5A, 5B and 8: Bethel’s Rock Church, 14201 Cedar Ave.
• Precinct 5 – Combined polling place for Precincts 6, 12, 14 and 15: Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W.
• Precinct 6 – Combined polling place for Precincts 9, 11 and 13: ISD 196 District Service Center, 14301 Diamond Path
• Precinct 7 – Combined polling place for Precincts 7 and 10: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road
Burnsville
• Precinct 1 – Combined polling place for Precincts 8-10, 12-17. Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42 E.
Eagan
• Precinct 11 – Combined polling place for Precincts 1, 3, 7 and 8: Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church, 4180 Lexington Ave. S.
• Precinct 12 – Combined polling place for Precincts 6A, 6B and 13: Easter Lutheran Church (on the hill), 4200 Pilot Knob Road
• Precinct 13 – Combined polling place for Precincts 4, 5B, 9A, 9B, 10 and 11. Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road
• Precinct 14 – Combined polling place for Precincts 12, 14 and 16. Chapel Hill Church, 4888 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan/Inver Grove Heights
• Precinct 10 – Combined polling place for Eagan Precincts 15 and 17; Inver Grove Heights 1, 2 and 3: St. Thomas Becket Church, 4455 South Robert Trail, Eagan
Lakeville/Empire Township/Farmington
• Precinct 2 – Combined polling place for Lakeville, Empire Township and the city of Farmington, Precinct 5: Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 16200 Dodd Lane, Lakeville
Rosemount
• Precinct 8 – Combined polling place for Rosemount, Precincts 1, 3 and 5: Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail
Rosemount/Coates/Vermillion Township
• Precinct 9 – Combined polling place for Rosemount, Precincts 2, 4, 6 and 7; the city of Coates and Vermillion Township: Hosanna Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount
