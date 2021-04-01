Thunder Pengwin Robotics Team 11150 is hosting a fundraiser in Lakeville to support the East Lake Elementary School robotics initiative.
The Hy-Vee STEM Expo event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, under the tent at Hy-Vee’s parking lot, 16150 Pilot Knob Road in Lakeville. It is open to the public.
The event will include robotics demonstrations; lunch available for purchase; an on-site, static display career fair and music provided by a DJ. The team is also holding a food drive to support 360 Communities and a small-toy drive for the Lakeville Police Department to give toys to children in crisis.
Thunder Pengwin Robotics, a FIRST Tech Challenge team composed of students from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, hopes to raise at least $3,000 from the event.
For more information about the team, visit thunderpengwins.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.