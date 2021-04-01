Thunder Pengwin Robotics Team 11150 is hosting a fundraiser in Lakeville to support the East Lake Elementary School robotics initiative.

The Hy-Vee STEM Expo event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, under the tent at Hy-Vee’s parking lot, 16150 Pilot Knob Road in Lakeville. It is open to the public.

The event will include robotics demonstrations; lunch available for purchase; an on-site, static display career fair and music provided by a DJ. The team is also holding a food drive to support 360 Communities and a small-toy drive for the Lakeville Police Department to give toys to children in crisis.

Thunder Pengwin Robotics, a FIRST Tech Challenge team composed of students from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, hopes to raise at least $3,000 from the event.

For more information about the team, visit thunderpengwins.com.

