The District 196 administration and School Board are encouraging students, parents, guardians and employees to help define the desired daily experience in District 196 by completing a short survey available through Dec. 17 on the front page of the district website at District196.org.
As a parent or guardian of a District 196 student, what would you like to experience on an everyday basis? “I receive clear and consistent information from my child’s teacher and school,” for example. Similarly, for parents and guardians, what do they want their child’s daily school experience to be like? Expressed from the student’s perspective, one example is, “My teachers know and care about me.”
The surveys are an important step in the district’s strategic organizational planning work this year. The themes identified in these surveys will define the desired daily experience for students, families and employees in District 196 and will provide the foundation for developing the district’s vision and an initial three-year operational plan starting with the 2022-23 school year.
The survey is open through Dec. 17. All answers are collected anonymously and the survey is completely voluntary. It is appropriate for students in grade 6 and above.
Schools are also conducting focus groups using the survey questions to ensure all voices and perspectives are represented in defining the desired daily experience in District 196 schools.
To take the survey, go to www.District196.org/about/desired-daily-experience-initiative/.
