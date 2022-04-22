The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board on April 11 joined dozens of districts across Minnesota in passing a resolution supporting the IDEA Full Funding Act that was reintroduced in Congress last November.
If passed, the legislation would authorize a 10-year plan to fully fund the 40% of special education costs that the federal government committed to fund when IDEA was first enacted by Congress in 1975.
Communications Director Tony Taschner said the federal government has never funded 40% and currently funds less than 14% of the additional costs associated with providing mandated special education services. As a result, school districts must use general education funding to fill this gap in special education funding known as the “cross-subsidy.” In District 196, the cross-subsidy was $27.9 million in 2020 as part of a $673 million statewide cross-subsidy that year.
In November 2021, the Congressional IDEA Full Funding Act was reintroduced as House Resolution 5984 and Senate 3213. The legislation could still be considered, Taschner said, but needs additional support in Congress to move forward. The Minnesota School Boards Association is advocating at the state level and is urging districts to pass resolutions supporting the act and for citizens to contact their representatives in Congress.
