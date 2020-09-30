Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Superintendent Mary Kreger has been given high marks by the School Board on her most recent superintendent evaluation.
School Board Chair Jackie Magnuson reported at the Sept. 14 meeting the board discussed Kreger’s annual evaluation on Sept. 8 during a closed session.
According to Magnuson, the board is pleased with the leadership shown by Kreger, “her ability to empower the people around her,” ability to define and refine district goals and ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders.
“Her leadership, her dedication and her passion have helped move the district through all of this crazy for the past year. Superintendent Kreger always likes to say, ‘We have the right people in the right place for the right work,’ and she’s right,” Magnuson said. “We have the right superintendent in the right place to do the right work. We are pleased and congratulate you for your job well done.”
Kreger said it’s an honor to work along side the board, administrators, staff and teachers in the district. She thanked the board and others for their confidence.
– Patty Dexter
