Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students won three of 13 state championships and 28 of the 104 total medals awarded at this year’s Class AA state speech tournament held at Eastview High School April 28. Eastview also hosted the Class A tournament April 29, according to a news release.

Medals are awarded for places one through eight in the final round of each of the 13 categories of competition at the state tournament. In the team sweepstakes, Apple Valley High School finished runner-up to Moorhead High School and Eastview and Eagan High School finished in third and fourth place, respectively, among all Class AA schools with students participating in the tournament.

