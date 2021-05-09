District 196 students won seven of 13 state championships and 32 of the 104 total medals awarded at this year’s Class AA state speech tournament held online April 23.
Medals are awarded for places one through eight in the final round of each of the 13 categories of competition at the state tournament. Students from Eastview High School won nine total medals, including a tournament high four first-place finishes; Eagan High School students won 14 medals, with one first, and Apple Valley High School students won 9 medals with two state titles.
State champions from Eastview are Thor Reimann in creative expression, Olivia Beach in extemporaneous reading, Alli Hering in extemporaneous speaking, and Ella Erdahl in storytelling. State champions from Apple Valley are Sophie Todaro in humorous interpretation and Lydia Voss in original oratory, and Eagan’s Colin Roberts and Alice Hovendon took first place in duo interpretation.
In the team sweepstakes, Eastview finished runner-up to Moorhead High School and Apple Valley and Eagan tied for third place among all Class AA schools with students participating in the tournament.
State runners-up include Hanna Olson of Eastview in dramatic interpretation, Jonah Johnson and Frank Knier of Apple Valley in duo interpretation, Vikash Giritharan of Eastivew in extemporaneous speaking, Ceceilia Voss of Apple Valley in informative speaking, and Trinh Nguyen of Eagan in prose reading.
Third-place medals were awarded to Jihan Abdi of Apple Valley in original oratory, and Eagan’s Kai Wilson in poetry reading and James Eiden in storytelling.
District 196 students who medaled in places four through eight are as follows:
• fourth place – Four medals: Eagan’s Ellie Sprinthall in discussion, Audrey Schwartz in dramatic interpretation, and Bridget Schaber in extemporaneous reading, and Laura Schile and Jasmine Haidar of Eastview in duo interpretation.
• fifth place – Two medals; Julia Schowalter of Eagan in discussion, and Hanisa Pasupuleti of Eastview in extemporaneous reading.
• sixth place – Five medals; Eagan’s Bianca Turman in extemporaneous speaking and Jada Lapastora in storytelling, Apple Valley’s Sophie Green in informative speaking and Maria Michaelson in prose reading, and Wanwa Omot of Eastview in great speeches.
• seventh place – Four medals; Cooper Roberts of Apple Valley in dramatic interpretation, and Eagan’s Olma Wakjira and
Lars Andersen in duo interpretation, John Novack in great speeches, and Pooja Kasam in original oratory.
• eighth place – Two medals; Heden Abdulahi of Eagan in great speeches, and Emily Melville of Apple Valley in prose reading.
A total of 48 District 196 students qualified to compete at this year’s state tournament and three-fourths of them (36) advanced to the final round in their category to earn medals.
In the history of the state speech tournament, Apple Valley ranks first in the number of state champions all time, with 89 in its 45-year history (opened in 1976); Eagan is second with 67 state champions in its 31-year history (opened in 1990), and Eastview is ninth in the top 10 schools with 24 state champions in its 24-year history (opened in 1997). Since 1976, students from these three District 196 schools have won nearly one-third of all state championships awarded in speech (180 of 585 total state champions in 45 years, with 13 events per year).
The head coaches for speech in District 196 are Luke Ostrander at Apple Valley, Ross Eichele at Eagan, Ryan Roseen at Eastview and Carol Sylvester at Rosemount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.