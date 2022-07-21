Students representing the journalism and video production programs at Apple Valley and Eastview high schools won eight Student Production Awards presented by the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation this spring.
Student Production Awards are awarded in college and high school divisions. This year, 21 awards were presented in the high school division; the eight winning entries from Apple Valley and Eastview are listed below by category:
• Newscast – Eastview High for The Flash, Oct. 9, 2020 show; Madeline Sundheim and Saia D’Silva, talent; Godwin Agbara, director, and Sofia Hernandez, videographer.
• News Report: Light News – Apple Valley High for “One of Ours: Maddie Mortison;” Reice Revier, talent/writer; Alex Selikoff, camera/editor, and Morgan Robinson, production.
• Multimedia Journalist – Godwin Agbara of Eastview High for “Systemic Change.”
• Fiction: Short Form – Eastview High for “Freeway Horror;” Brayden LeLoup, videographer.
• Public Affairs/Community Service – Eastview High for “Representation;” Godwin Agbara, reporter.
• Magazine Program – Apple Valley High for EaglEye, Show #192; Gabe Peña and Sara Abourjeily, anchors/producers.
• Sports Story or Segment – Eastview High for “Swimming Sensation;” Madeline Sundheim, reporter, and videographers Cole Frost, Georgia Paul and Jordan Sundheim.
• Writer – Madeline Sundheim of Eastview High.
Cliff Dodge and Drew McCluskey are the staff advisers at Apple Valley High and Nick Fornicoia is the advisor at Eastview High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.