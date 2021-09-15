Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District students returned for the first day of school Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Students are attending in person five days a week and masks are required indoors when the local transmission level is “substantial” or “high” as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission matrix. District officials reported during the Sept. 13 School Board meeting that staff welcomed over 29,000 students back to school and that over 600 K-12 students are also enrolled in 196 Online, the district’s online school option.

Tags

Load comments