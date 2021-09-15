Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District students returned for the first day of school Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Students are attending in person five days a week and masks are required indoors when the local transmission level is “substantial” or “high” as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission matrix. District officials reported during the Sept. 13 School Board meeting that staff welcomed over 29,000 students back to school and that over 600 K-12 students are also enrolled in 196 Online, the district’s online school option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.