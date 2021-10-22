District 196 students scored higher than the state and national averages on the ACT college admissions test in 2021, according to results released in October.
The average composite score for District 196 students increased by 0.2 to 22.9 points out of a possible 36. The district average is 2.6 points higher than the national average of 20.3 and 1.3 points higher than the Minnesota average of 21.6, which is highest among the 19 states where more than 60 percent of all students took the test.
Since 2016, Minnesota law requires all high school juniors have an opportunity to take a college entrance exam during the school day. In District 196, approximately 1,800 students in the graduating class of 2021 took the ACT at least once. This school year, all juniors will take the ACT on April 5, 2022; seniors who did not take the ACT during the school day in 2021 will also have the opportunity to test on April 5.
The 2021 average composite scores for individual District 196 high schools are as follows:
• Apple Valley High School – 20.8
• Eagan High School – 24.3
• Eastview High School – 23.8
• Rosemount High School – 22.6
• School of Environmental Studies – 21.7
