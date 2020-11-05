District 196 students scored higher than the state and national averages on the ACT college admissions test in 2020, according to results released in October.
The average composite score for District 196 students is 22.7 out of a possible 36. The district average is 2.1 points higher than the national average of 20.6 and 1.4 points higher than the Minnesota average of 21.3, which is highest among the 17 states where more than 90 percent of all students took the test.
Since 2016, Minnesota law requires that all high school juniors have an opportunity to take a college entrance exam during the school day. In District 196, the approximately 2,000 students in the graduating class of 2020 took the ACT at least once.
The 2020 average composite scores for individual District 196 high schools are as follows:
• Apple Valley High School – 21.0
• Eagan High School – 24.2
• Eastview High School – 23.8
• Rosemount High School – 22.4
• School of Environmental Studies – 22.2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.