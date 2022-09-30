This year the Minnesota Youth Council has three Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students.
The three District 196 representatives are new members Megan Burri and Aisha Ibrahim, and third-year member Sahasra Molleti.
Burri is a ninth-grader at Eastview High School. She said she joined the MYC because she is passionate about uplifting local communities. She said she wants people like her to know the importance of embracing who you are no matter what. She is involved in speech and debate and plays the piano.
Ibrahim is a junior at Eagan High School. She is a full-time PSEO student at Inver Hills Community College. She strives to be active within the community, serving as a volunteer at her local mosque, and is a reading and math tutor to elementary school children. She said she cares greatly about addressing issues affecting Black, Indigenous and people of color, achievement gaps, vaping prevention, as well as increasing the amount of teachers of color. At school, she is driven to make change. She’s involved in student government and is one of the co-presidents of her school’s women in STEM club, and is the treasurer of the Multicultural Student Union. She also serves as a student representative to her school’s curriculum and instruction advisory council. In her free time, she likes to work out, go for runs, make art, and watch movies.
Molleti is a junior at Eastview High School. She enjoys participating in a wide variety of activities such as volleyball, student council, debate, and more. She is passionate about women’s rights, increasing education opportunities, helping the homeless, and taking care of the environment.
The Minnesota Youth Council is a collaborative of youth leaders that mobilizes their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education, and advocacy. Members of the MYC are change agents in their communities and across the state, leading the way with youth-centered systems change. In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature formally recognized the work of the MYC, passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill, which establishes the MYC as an official legislative committee, creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the legislature and the governor.
Minnesota Youth Council members focus their impact on four priority issue areas; Juvenile Justice, Education Equity, Environmental Justice, and Health & Wellness. The MYC holds legislative meetings several times a year during the legislative session. Senators and representatives are invited to present bills impacting youth and provide testimony to the full council. MYC members provide insight and feedback on the issues through formal committee meetings and feedback letters to the bill authors.
The MYC partners with community organizations to create change across the state, and MYC youth members are leaders in many coalitions working for change; Solutions Not Suspensions, Escape the Vape, Youth UBI (unemployment benefits for students), the Coalition to Increase Teachers of Color and American Indian Teachers in Minnesota, MNCASA + the Comprehensive Sex Education Coalition, the Coalition for Youth Justice, COPAL and the Cumulative Impacts Coalition, the Tobacco-Free Alliance, and more. Learn more about the Minnesota Youth Council and how to partner with a youth member at www.mnyouth.net.
