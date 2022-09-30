This year the Minnesota Youth Council has three Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students.

The three District 196 representatives are new members Megan Burri and Aisha Ibrahim, and third-year member Sahasra Molleti.

aveg 196 megan burri web.jpg

Megan Burri
aveg 196 aisha ibrahim web.jpg

Aisha Ibrahim
aveg 196 sahasra molleti web.jpg

Sahasra Molleti

