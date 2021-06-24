Fifty-two District 196 high school students were named all-state musicians by the Minnesota Music Educators Association for the 2021-22 school year.
Students were selected by recorded audition last spring and will take part in camps held in August at Concordia University (all bands), St. John’s University (all choirs) and the College of St. Benedict for orchestra. This year’s camps included students named all-state musicians for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, as well as students who were selected all state for 2020-21 who did not have an in-person summer camp experience. The groups will come back together in February 2022 to perform during MMEA’s annual Midwinter Clinic at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The all-state musicians from District 196 are listed below by school and the all-state group for which they were selected.
Apple Valley High School students are Noah Jackson and Adam Spaeth, Symphonic Band; Branda Leung, Logan Rasmussen and Samuel Streeter, Jazz Band; Mason Phoulavan and Grace Schindler, Concert Band; Bethelhem Collins, Lane Dehnel and Sophie Todaro, Mixed Choir; Dawit Gebremaryam, Tenor Bass Choir, and Frida Santos Castillo, Soprano Alto Choir.
Eagan High School students are Charlie Stonecipher, Symphonic Band; Spencer Ainza, Cole Clubb and Will Walters, Concert Band; James Eiden, Sophia Peterson and Audrey Schwartz, Mixed Choir, Manjim Bhattacharyya, Tenor Bass Choir, Anna Schuller, Emily Teigland and Mengyuan Zhou, Orchestra, and Elle Eisenberg and Janani Venkatasubramanian, Soprano Alto Choir.
Eastview High School students are Brenda Olander, Concert Band; Brianna Barry, Brigid Coyne and Uchenna Ngwu, Mixed Choir; Leyla Boulos, Ariel Edwards, Aaron Grawe, Jacob Hammond, Carmen Pasquerella, Max Pringle and Adrea Turchi, Orchestra; Laura Schile and Alexis Schulke, Soprano Alto Choir, and John Rasmussen, Tenor Bass Choir.
Rosemount High School students are Aspen Howard and Chloe Moeller, Symphonic Band; Alexander Sell, Jazz Band; Lauren Droberg and Jaxon Jones, Concert Band; Jackson Henry, Mixed Choir; Elijah Doran and Luke Sewpersaud, Tenor Bass Choir; Daniel Ewing and Jack Torrini, Orchestra, and Miriam Marks, Delaney Riley and Sarah Schultz, Soprano Alto Choir.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.