Fifty-two District 196 high school students have been selected all-state musicians for the 2022-23 school year by the Minnesota Music Educators Association.

Students were selected by recorded audition in April to one of seven all-state groups. They will attend a camp at Concordia College in Moorhead or the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph this summer, and will come together again next February at MMEA’s annual Mid-Winter Convention at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.

The all-state musicians from District 196 are listed below by school and the all-state group for which they were selected.

Apple Valley High School students are Bryon Flake, Mason Phoulavan, Logan Rasmussen, Grace Schindler and Emily Toews, Symphonic Band; Samuel Streeter, Jazz Band; Victor Evans, Anya Gann and Sean Litterer, Concert Band; Charles Krohn, Emily Melville and Wayne Southwell, Mixed Choir; Tyler Collins, Tenor Bass Choir, and Sophie Todaro, Soprano Alto Choir.

Eagan High School students are Ben Fisher, Emily Teigland and Huy Vo, Symphonic Band; Jasmine Rytting and Sophia Wambold, Concert Band; Manjim Bhattacharyya and Elle Eisenberg, Mixed Choir; Pierce Brown and Joseph Dusek, Tenor Bass Choir; Hale Halvorson, John Stokesbary and Will Walters, Orchestra, and Maria Peterson and Shaddai Redmon, Soprano Alto Choir.

Eastview High School students are Keyi Cao and Natalie Wees, symphonic band; Leylah Boulos, Matthew Espena, Sam Kenney and Mary Kotrba, Concert Band; Connor Halpin and John Rasmussen, Mixed Choir; Emily Chen and Yunny Huang, Orchestra; Gabriella Acostacano and Lucy Warren, Soprano Alto Choir.

Rosemount High School students are Lauren Drober, Caleb Dusek and Matthew Pasillas, Symphonic Band; Annika Allen and Aspen Howard, Concert Band; Avery Flanders, Mixed Choir; Quinlan Schroeder and Samuel Thompson, Tenor Bass Choir, and Thatcher Buck, Jaxon Jones, Chloe Moeller and Jack Torrini, Orchestra.

