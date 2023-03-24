Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students from 196 Online, Cedar Park Elementary and School of Environmental Studies were recently recognized for their STEM skills as winners of the 2022-23 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a year-long project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios.
Students broaden their creativity, math, science, and engineering skills throughout the program and share ideas in a final presentation. This ninth annual program experienced record-breaking participation numbers this year, including more than 120 teachers and 5,000 students from five states and two continents.
Experts from the Minnesota Zoo selected the top projects to advance to the exhibition round. Student teams presented projects to a panel of judges comprised of staff from the zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals. The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were awarded at the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions on March 6-10. Student teams were awarded prizes for conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories.
A project led by students from Stephanie Madison’s class at 196 Online earned the first place overall (virtual) for the 2023 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. Students from Kelli Ellickson’s classes at Cedar Park won third place: Enrichment Design and first place: Enrichment Design, and students from Brad Nord’s classes at School of Environmental Studies earned the Flint Hills Innovation Award and first place: Top Project Overall.
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is made possible by a partnership dating back to 1989 between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources.
