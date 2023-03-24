Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students from 196 Online, Cedar Park Elementary and School of Environmental Studies were recently recognized for their STEM skills as winners of the 2022-23 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.

The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a year-long project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios.

