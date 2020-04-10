Twelve District 196 high school students had top finishes at state business competitions in early March to qualify for national competitions that were scheduled for this spring but have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight students had top-four finishes at the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) state competition March 1-3 in Minneapolis. More than 70 students competed in each business- and marketing-related event and the top four finishers in each event qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference, which was previously scheduled to be held April 22-26 in Atlanta.
Individual DECA qualifiers from Rosemount High School are Emma Duchscherer, Mary Busse and Amelia Atkinson (double qualifier), who finished in first, second and third place, respectively, in the employment interview event, and Emma Dewitt, business services marketing, second place. Roscoe Torbenson of Eastview High School qualified with a third-place finish in personal finance literacy. Team event qualifiers from Rosemount are Niklas Barrett and Adam DeGrote in sports and entertainment team decision making, first place, and Savannah McDevitt and Atkinson in travel and tourism team decision making, fourth place.
The Business Professionals of America (BPA) state conference was held March 5-7 in Minneapolis. Four students from Eastview and Eagan high schools had top finishes at the state conference and qualified for the BPA National Leadership Conference, which was previously scheduled to be held May 6-10 in Washington, D.C.
Qualifiers from Eastview are Brianna Cairns (double qualifier) in payroll accounting, first place and fundamental word processing, second place; Will Leach, payroll accounting, second place, and Darby O’Neil (double qualifier), business meeting management concepts, second place and extemporaneous speech, third place. Sriram Nutulapati of Eagan High School was a double qualifier in Java programming, second place and computer programming concepts, fifth place.
DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. The organization helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management and other business areas through a variety of activities and competitions. BPA is a cocurricular organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.
