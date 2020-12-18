District 196 high school students who participated in the College in the Schools program during the 2019-20 school year earned a combined 5,232 college credits valued at more than $2.7 million, according to a value statement released by the University of Minnesota’s CIS program.
Students who participate in the CIS program earn college credits for taking advanced courses at their high school that are taught by their high school teachers. Last year, 768 students from the five District 196 high schools registered for at least one CIS course. Students of color represented 38 percent of district enrollment last year and accounted for 33 percent of the CIS course registrations.
The 768 participating students in District 196 registered for 1,239 CIS courses in the 2019-20 school year, slightly fewer than the year before. Rosemount High School led with 389 course registrations, Eastview High School had 323, Eagan High School had 287, Apple Valley High School had 212 and the School of Environmental Studies had 28. Ninety-five percent of all registrations resulted in a grade of C or better to earn college credit.
At the 2019-20 U of M tuition rate of $512.30 per credit, the 5,232 CIS credits earned by District 196 students in 2019-20 are valued at $2,768.467. The school district paid the university $179,655 ($145 per course) for the students to take these college-credit courses at their high schools last year.
CIS is one of several opportunities available for District 196 students to earn college credit while attending classes at their high school. Others include Advanced Placement courses and tests, and concurrent enrollment agreements with specific colleges, community colleges and technical schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.