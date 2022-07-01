Two Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students finished first and second in the nation in humorous interpretation.
Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview high schools all earned top team honors at this year’s National Speech and Debate Association National Tournament June 12-17 in Louisville, Kentucky. The last two national tournaments were held online.
Apple Valley sophomore Mfaz Mohamed Ali was named national champion in humorous interpretation and James Eiden of Eagan was runner-up. Other speech finalists (top six in their category) from District 196 were Audrey Schwartz of Eagan, who took fourth place in dramatic interpretation, and Emily Melville of Apple Valley, who also finished fourth in oral interpretation. In debate, Eric Li and Archan Sen of Eagan took third place in policy debate and Alharith Dameh of Apple Valley finished eighth in Lincoln-Douglas.
Other top finishers from District 196 are Sophie Todaro of Apple Valley, seventh place, humorous interpretation; Wayne Southwell and Lydia Voss of Apple Valley, seventh place, duo interpretation; Ilham Yasin of Apple Valley, seventh place, original oratory; Sophie Green of Apple Valley, eighth place, informative speaking; Ellery Bartels of Eagan, ninth place, storytelling; Alice Hovendon and Evelyn Gore of Eagan, 10th place in duo interpretation; Lucinda Standafer of Apple Valley, 13th place, dramatic interpretation; Zoe Champ of Eastview, 13th place, storytelling, and Flynn Gray of Eagan, 14th place, expository speaking.
Quarterfinalists (top 30) in speech include Hibaq Hassan of Apple Valley in dramatic interpretation; Morgan Oksendahl and Nathaniel Krekeler of Eastview in duo interpretation; Godwin Agbara of Eastview in humorous interpretation; Allison Nathan of Eastview in international extemporaneous speaking, and Faye Zhang and Rhea Rajvansh of Eastview in U.S. extemporaneous speaking. Quarterfinalists in Congressional debate are Abiha Kashif and Avika Mathur of Eagan, and Tirsit Enbackom of Eastview.
Others who advanced to the elimination rounds in speech (top 60) are Lane Dehnel of Apple Valley and Cailin Mayotte of Eastivew in dramatic interpretation; Jihan Abdi of Apple Valley in original oratory, and Champ of Eastivew in oral interpretation. Others who advanced to the elimination rounds in debate are Malaya Galindez and Caden Hubbs of Eastview in public forum, Aerin Engelstad of Eagan in Lincoln-Douglas and Kaycee Wells of Apple Valley in big questions debate. Rosemount High School had one student qualify for the national tournament but they did not advance.
For team honors, Apple Valley and Eagan were two of the 10 Schools of Outstanding Distinction in Speech and Debate based on the number of rounds of competition their students completed during the year tournament. Eastview was one of 20 Speech Schools of Excellence based on rounds of speech competition completed.
The head speech and debate coaches in District 196 are Daniel Hodges, Scott Voss and Tzitel Voss (speech) and Nick Smith (debate) at Apple Valley High; Ross Eichele (speech) and Chris McDonald (debate) at Eagan High; Ryan Roseen (speech) and Todd Hering, Zach Prax, and Greta Thomas (debate) at Eastview High, and Carol Sylvester (speech) and Cort Sylvester (debate) at Rosemount High.
