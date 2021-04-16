Twenty-one students from Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools are among the 116 young women selected to receive a 2021 Minnesota Aspirations for Women in Computing Award from the Minnesota State Information Technology Center for Excellence and the National Center for Women and Information Technology.

The annual award celebrates the efforts of young high school women in their pursuit of technology education and career opportunities. Congratulations to the following students:

Amy Tong from Apple Valley High School; Clare Dixon, Morgan Madsen and Saanvi Malhotra from Eagan High School;

Akansha Kamineni, Ria Koppikar, Tanisha Kota, Rhea Rajvansh and Aishwarya Vinod from Eastview High School, and

Warsan Abdi, Tanvi Adige, Ramani Arunachalam, Erin DeWitt, Erin Doss-Johnson, Kaitlyn Hanley, Carley Hatterman, Bella Johnson, Calli Maskel, Samantha Meznarich, Gabrielle Ruth and Chelsea Stoner from Rosemount High School.

