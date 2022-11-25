Multiple Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 high school students attended Minnesota Business Venture this past summer.

Apple Valley High school students Ryan Rodesch and Lilah Post and Eastview High School students Vik Murali, Kaajal Bahl, and Eshaan Jay received a sponsorship to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture, according to a news release from BestPrep.

