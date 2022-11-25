Multiple Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 high school students attended Minnesota Business Venture this past summer.
Apple Valley High school students Ryan Rodesch and Lilah Post and Eastview High School students Vik Murali, Kaajal Bahl, and Eshaan Jay received a sponsorship to participate in a week-long summer business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture, according to a news release from BestPrep.
The sponsorships for the student to attend the program were provided by Wings Financial Credit Union, Great Clips, Walser, the Allstate Foundation, and Schott Foundation.
The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to preparing students to be college-prepared, work-ready, and career-bound. After MBV was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, 230 students from 67 schools attended in-person this year and were selected to receive scholarships to participate at one of two MBV sessions at University of St. Thomas or St. John’s University during the month of July.
At MBV, small groups of students called “companies” spent the week developing an imaginary product or service. The students created a business plan and presented to a panel of professionals with the hopes of gaining a loan approval. While the proposals were theoretical, the ideas presented were meant to be a realistic representation of how companies run their businesses. Students in each company were mentored and guided throughout the week by professionals from local companies.
The students engaged in other activities throughout the week, with projects being organized by day in a thematic approach, including Dare to Dream Day, Financial Freedom Day, Career Day, and Empowerment Day. Virtual activities included guest keynote speakers, scavenger hunts, and mock interviews. Each day ended with a Q&A session with local celebrities, including musical artist Dessa, Minnesota Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.
BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture has been around since 1981 and has more than 11,000 program alumni. MBV is sponsored by many other companies and organizations including 3M, Allianz, Arby’s Piper Sandler, and Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
Summer 2023 sessions will occur in July at the University of St. Thomas. Registration will open this winter.
