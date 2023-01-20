Twenty Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 students qualified to compete in this year’s state debate tournament Jan. 13-14 at the University of Minnesota and 12 advanced to the final rounds of competition in their category, including four who finished as runners-up, according to a district news release.

Eagan High School seniors Eric Li and Archan Sen made it to the state championship in policy debate for the third year in a row. After finishing runner-up in 2021 and winning the state championship last year, Li and Sen finished runner-up in their final state tournament appearance. Natu Daniel and Param Thakkar of Eagan and Doha Elshennawy and Eden Yohannes of Rosemount High School also advanced to the final rounds in policy debate and were defeated in the quarterfinals. Debaters must prepare to argue both the affirmative and negative sides of the topic in competition, according to the district.

