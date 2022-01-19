The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District has updated its COVID-19 operational plans in alignment with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to shorten the minimum isolation period from 10 days to five days, according to a Jan. 12 news release.
Effective immediately, students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible for the shortened isolation period of five days. Isolation may end after five full days if students are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and their other symptoms have improved. The five-day isolation period starts with day zero being the first day of symptoms or the day the positive test was taken. If the above requirements are met, the student can return on day six. For example, a student testing positive on a Wednesday could return the following Tuesday.) Students participating in Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned athletics and activities will continue to adhere to MSHSL COVID-19 protocols.
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended to test regularly, especially if they are participating in in-person learning and co-curricular activities. On-site testing is available for all symptomatic district students and employees at the District Service Center during the week. An appointment is required and can be made by contacting the office at a child’s school. More information is available on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Specific COVID-19 information, including data of student positive cases, school-specific cases, county cases and vaccination rate, is updated weekly on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard available on all school websites. School COVID teams will no longer send case notifications to families. Families must maintain personal mitigation efforts, with or without a notification letter, and direct their attention to monitoring symptoms, keeping students home when sick and frequent screening as necessary, according to the district.
The district said in-person learning remains its top priority but staffing shortages continue to make day-to-day operations a challenge. Families must develop a backup plan for alternative care and prepare for any unexpected shifts to remote learning on short notice. At this time, there are no planned shifts to remote learning. District administrators meet daily to monitor staffing levels, operations and COVID-19 cases. They said they will communicate directly to employees and families with changes.
