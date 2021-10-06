Forty-nine District 196 seniors are receiving special recognition this fall for scores they achieved on a national standardized test taken last year as juniors. Seventeen are semifinalists in the 2021-22 National Merit Scholarship Program and 32 are National Merit commended students.
The 17 National Merit semifinalists from District 196 are:
• Allen Gong, Arlan Hegenbarth, Nina Mirfakhraie, Anna Schuller, Sarah Smith and Eric Sorensen of Eagan High School;
• Isaiah Dalzell, Hunter Dunne, Maria Galindez, Maxwell Leach, Thomas Nelson, Kim Ngo and Cameron Ojala of Eastview High School, and
• Benjamin Ellis, Miriam Marks, Alexander Sell and Drew Wetterlind of Rosemount High School.
Students are selected for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which they take as juniors. Semifinalists rank in the top 1 percent of students who took the test. They may submit additional information to be considered for selection as a finalist. Students named National Merit finalists next spring will compete for some 7,500 scholarships totaling nearly $30 million awarded by businesses, colleges and universities, and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Students whose scores on the PSAT/NMSQT rank them in the top 5 percent of students nationwide receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. In District 196, the following 32 seniors are 2021-22 National Merit commended students:
• Alarith Dameh, Elise Hachfeld, Sarah McDevitt and John Schwartz of Apple Valley High School;
• Samantha Ballesteros, Meghna Bosco, Elliet Buslee, Kristin Cullen, David Naranjo, Julia Schowalter and Audrey Schwartz of Eagan High;
• Sohan Addagudi, Amy Brewster, Anthony Brogni, Dean Catlin, Regina Dehnert, Morgan Gallagher, Enzo Izzo, Tarun Kota, Andrew Lu, Katelyn McClure, Clinton Pan, Ryan Porter, Silvie Reitz, Joshua Schaefer and Lillian Spade of Eastview High;
• Erin DeWitt, Connell Hagen, Keegan Messner, Hannah Swanson and Hope Wanken of Rosemount High School, and
• Sera Cooper of the School of Environmental Studies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.