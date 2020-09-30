Fifty-six District 196 seniors are receiving special recognition this fall for scores they achieved on a national standardized test taken last year as juniors. Twelve are semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program and 44 are National Merit commended students.
The 12 National Merit semifinalists from District 196 are:
• Amy Monsen of Apple Valley High School;
• Ryan Diaz, Ryan Madigan, Morgan Madsen, Colin Roberts and Samyak Tiwari of Eagan High School;
• Carter Henning, Thor Reimann and Anne Warren of Eastview High School, and
• Anika Jackson, Alexander Owens and Jake Zimmer of Rosemount High School.
Students are selected for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which they take as juniors. Semifinalists rank in the top 1 percent of the more than 1.5 million juniors at 21,000 U.S. high schools who took the test last year. The semifinalists may submit additional information to be considered for selection as a finalist. Students named National Merit finalists next spring will compete for some 7,600 scholarships totaling more than $30 million awarded by businesses, colleges and universities, and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Students whose scores on the PSAT/NMSQT rank them in the top 5 percent of students nationwide receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. In District 196, the following 44 seniors are 2020 National Merit commended students:
• Ashley Chen, Mia Eisenberg, Matthew Hage, Arush Iyer, Samantha Lee, Claudia Liverseed, Michael Marshall, Echo Nelson, Sriram Nutulapati, Eric Patton, Julia Marie Peterson, Carson Powell, Sydney Waldrop, Samuel Wendolek and Lauren Woods of Eagan High;
• Ariq Chowdhury, Ella Erdahl, Udaya Keerthy Gadiparthi, Nikhitha Gollamudi, Allison Hering, Makenna Huetten, Carter Jensen, Henry M. Johnson, Madeline E. Johnson, Kyle Kunisaki, Akshara Molleti, Jack Odette, Daniel Panikkar, Hannah Scholen, Olivia Supina, Andrea Wallick and William Zhu of Eastview High, and
• Kathleen Bartz, Rachel Leholm, Samantha Meznarich, Ethan Ockwig, Isaac Olson, Virinch Pandari, Anders Roback, Nyah Rudd, Audrey Stenger, Chelsea Stoner, Sara Troseth and Aaron Zhu of Rosemount High School.
