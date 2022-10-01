Forty-one Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 seniors are receiving special recognition this fall for scores they achieved on a national standardized test they took last year as juniors.

Thirteen students are semifinalists in the 2022-23 National Merit Scholarship Program, 26 are National Merit commended students, and three were selected for recognition in the College Board’s African American and Hispanic recognition programs (one was also a commended student)., according to a news release.

Tags

Load comments