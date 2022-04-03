All 17 District 196 seniors who were selected semi-finalists in the 2021-22 National Merit Scholarship Program last fall have been named finalists and are eligible for approximately 7,500 merit scholarships totaling nearly $30 million to be awarded this spring.
The National Merit finalists from District 196 are: Allen Gong, Arlan Hegenbarth, Nina Mirfakhraie, Anna Schuller, Sarah Smith and Eric Sorensen of Eagan High School; Isaiah Dalzell, Hunter Dunne, Maria Galindez, Maxwell Leach, Thomas Nelson, Kim Ngo and Cameron Ojala of Eastview High School, and Benjamin Ellis, Miriam Marks, Alexander Sell and Drew Wetterlind of Rosemount High School.
Post-secondary scholarships are awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, businesses and colleges and universities nationwide.
Students are selected for the National Merit and Achievement programs each fall based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which they take as juniors.
Approximately 1.5 million students at 21,000 U.S. high schools took the qualifying test last school year.
Students who score in the top 1 percent of students nationwide are selected as semifinalists and can submit additional information to be considered as a finalist. Students who score in the top 5 percent of students nationally receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise; 32 District 196 students were named commended students this year.
