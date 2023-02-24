All 14 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 seniors who were selected semifinalists in the 2022-23 National Merit Scholarship Program last fall have been named finalists and are eligible for the approximately 7,250 merit scholarships totaling nearly $28 million that will be awarded this spring, according to a news release.

The National Merit finalists from District 196 are Bryson Flake and John Williams of Apple Valley High School; Lawrence Khael M. Salonga, Archan Sen, Brady Williams and Daniel Wochnick of Eagan High School; Nathan Elango, Rebecca Moran, Maxwell Pringle, Benjamin Vanorny, Sophia Wang and Yutong Zhang of Eastview High School; Colin Willette of Rosemount High School, and Benjamin Kuncel of the School of Environmental Studies, the district said.

