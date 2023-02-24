All 14 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 seniors who were selected semifinalists in the 2022-23 National Merit Scholarship Program last fall have been named finalists and are eligible for the approximately 7,250 merit scholarships totaling nearly $28 million that will be awarded this spring, according to a news release.
The National Merit finalists from District 196 are Bryson Flake and John Williams of Apple Valley High School; Lawrence Khael M. Salonga, Archan Sen, Brady Williams and Daniel Wochnick of Eagan High School; Nathan Elango, Rebecca Moran, Maxwell Pringle, Benjamin Vanorny, Sophia Wang and Yutong Zhang of Eastview High School; Colin Willette of Rosemount High School, and Benjamin Kuncel of the School of Environmental Studies, the district said.
Post-secondary scholarships are awarded to finalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, businesses and colleges and universities nationwide.
Students are selected for the National Merit and Achievement programs each fall based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which they take as juniors.
Approximately 1.5 million students at 21,000 U.S. high schools took the qualifying test last school year.
Students who score in the top 1% of students nationwide are selected as semifinalists and can then submit additional information to be considered as a finalist.
Students who score in the top 5% of students nationally receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.
Thirty-two District 196 students were named commended students this year, the release said.
