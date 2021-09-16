The League of Women Voters of Dakota County will host a virtual forum for candidates seeking election to the District 196 School Board on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 7-8:30 p.m.
The forum will be will be recorded and available to view the next day through the Nov. 2 School Board election on the District 196 YouTube channel, District 196 TV and other community social media pages and the following local access television access channels: Comcast Channels 859 (HD)/20 (SD), Eagan TV Facebook, Eagan TV YouTube, Roku app-Community channel (search for Eagan Television), Eagan-tv.com/watch, Spectrum Channel 180, Frontier’s Vantage Channel 191 or 192, the city of Apple Valley and Rosemount’s YouTube pages, and Town Square Television Comcast Xfinity 15/HD859.
Sixteen candidates are seeking election to three open seats on the School Board for four-year terms that begin in January 2022.
The League of Women Voters of Dakota County is accepting suggested questions for the candidate forum through Sept. 22 via email to lwvdakotacty@lwvmn.org. In the email, indicate the question is for the “District 196 candidate forum.”
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League does not endorse candidates for office or political parties. This forum is not sponsored by District 196.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.