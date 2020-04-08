The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board adopted a resolution April 6 supporting Dakota County’s bonding request to the state to fund Diffley Road safety improvements in Eagan.
According to the district, the county is requesting $4.62 million in state funds for the construction of safety improvements on Diffley Road, Braddock Trail and the campuses of Northview Elementary school, Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School.
The total project cost is expected to be $5.82 million.
A project overview provided by the district says the improvements would include:
• Construction of Braddock Trail and school entrance road intersection modifications to improve entering and leaving from Braddock Trail to the east and south parking lots of the middle and high school campus;
• Parking lot drop off and circulation changes in the east and south parking lots of the middle and high school campus to improve drop off capacity;
• Constructing a new access road from the south parking lot to Diffley Road at the Daniel Drive intersection and associated elementary school lot modifications. The new access road is expected to improve traffic circulation to and within the school campuses, which will reduce the number of through traffic lanes on Diffley Road;
• Reconstructing Diffley Road from a four-lane to a two-lane divided section from Lexington Avenue to approximately 2,000 feet east of Braddock Trail, new roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail, pedestrian crossing signing and devices and corridor street lighting.
The formal project concept adoption by the school district, the city of Eagan and Dakota County is expected by May and the final design of the preferred concept would occur between May 2020 and March 2021.
Construction of short-term improvements “most likely consisting of Braddock Trail and school entrance road modifications and east and south parking lots of the middle school and high school campus, and possibly corridor lighting” is would occur during the summer of 2020.
The longer-term improvements including the new access road from the south parking lot to Diffley Road at the Daniel Drive intersection and reconstruction of Diffley Road from a four lane to a two lane divided section, the new roundabouts and pedestrian sign crossing and devices would be constructed during the summer of 2021, according to the project overview.
