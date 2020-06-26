The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved its schedule of regular meetings for the 2020-21 school year at its June 22 meeting.
Regular board meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on the following Mondays: July 27, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14 and June 28. The board also plans to hold special meetings July 13 and Jan. 25. Notice of all School Board meetings are posted in district buildings and on the website.
Regular board meetings are normally held at Dakota Ridge School in Apple Valley. Since April, the board has been meeting by videoconference due to COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings and will continue to do so until further notice.
Members of the public may monitor videoconference meetings by watching a live stream on the District 196 YouTube channel. Regular School Board meetings are also streamed live on the district’s educational access channel. Members of the public may submit a question or comment in advance of the meeting by emailing the administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board at caley.jorgensen@district196.org.
Members of the public may request an invitation to the meeting if they wish to comment on an agenda item during the meeting by emailing caley.jorgensen@district196.org. To participate during the meeting, members of the public must be set up in advance to use Zoom videoconferencing. Materials for agenda items are available at www.District196.org/about/school-board/, then click School Board Meetings and Agendas.
