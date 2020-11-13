The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board reviewed proposed calendars for the next two school years Nov. 9 and is expected to approve them at their next regular meeting Dec. 14.
Proposed calendars for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years are both based on an all in-person learning model. The district does plan to continue to offer the 196 Digital Academy as an all distance-learning option for families. Each calendar has 172 days of instruction for elementary students and 171 days for secondary students.
The biggest change in the proposed calendars is the addition of two “Student Success and Assessment Days” for all students the week before the first day of regular instruction. During these two days, elementary students would meet their teachers and take literacy assessments, same as in recent years. Beginning next year, middle school and high school students would also attend orientations and meet with their teachers individually and in small groups on these two days, much like what happened this year before the start of in-person instruction in the hybrid model. The administration recommends continuing based on the success of these days this year.
There are no changes to normally scheduled breaks in the proposed calendars. The MEA teachers’ convention is the third Thursday and Friday of October each year and spring break is the last full week of March. In 2021-22, winter break would begin Friday, Dec. 24 and students would return to school Monday, Jan. 3. In 2022-23, winter break would begin Monday, Dec. 26 and students would return to school Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• 2021-22 Proposed Calendar – Student Success and Assessment Days would be Sept. 1-2, 2021; the first day of regular instruction would be Tuesday, Sept. 7, and the last day of school would be Tuesday, June 7 for all students.
• 2022-23 Proposed Calendar – Student Success and Assessment Days would be Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2022; the first day of regular instruction would be Tuesday, Sept. 6, and the last day of school would be Tuesday, June 6 for all students.
There are also dates in each calendar when there will be no school for some or all students for holidays, conferences and staff development days. Graduation ceremonies for Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools are typically the Saturday before the last week of school.
